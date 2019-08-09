Bumpy week for a St. Charles County school district’s new bus service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELDON SPRING, MO. - Some say it’s been a bumpy first week for a new bus system at a Saint Charles County school district.

“The first day of school always presents some challenges with transportation and we had some issues. The good news is we’ve had fewer issues today,” says Matt Deichmann with Francis Howell School District.

As Francis Howell kicked off the new school year, it also launched its new in-house bus service. But some parents took to Facebook saying it wasn’t a smooth ride.

“We know that there were times and places where the buses didn’t make it. We experienced some drivers not knowing the route exactly. There still a learning curve for everybody,” said Deichmann.

Some say their buses were early, late, or missed their stops completely. The district says their new transportation program includes 12,000 students who ride the bus to 23 different programs and schools across 150 square miles. He says while there were few bumps in the road, they’re working on fixing the rough patches.

“We’re hiring more folks for the transportation phone bank. We just want our parents to know will you be working on that. We are going to be working over the weekend to make this as good as possible. It’s going to get better every day and we apologize for any inconvenience that they’ve had,” says Deichmann.