Events highlight Michael Brown’s personal side on 5th anniversary of death

FERGUSON, Mo. - Family and friends want the public to know the personal side of Michael Brown. Today marks five years since he was shot to death by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. There are several events marking the anniversary of the death.

There is a community event at Sam's Meat Market along West Florissant Avenue. The festival includes vendors, food and entertainment, advocacy and activist groups. The activities to mark the anniversary began this morning.