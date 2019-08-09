Events highlight Michael Brown’s personal side on 5th anniversary of death

FERGUSON, Mo. - Family and friends want the public to know the personal side of Michael Brown. Today marks five years since he was shot to death by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. There are several events marking the anniversary of the death.
There is a community event at Sam's Meat Market along West Florissant Avenue. The festival includes vendors, food and entertainment, advocacy and activist groups. The activities to mark the anniversary began this morning.
A memorial service was held outside Canfield Green Apartments, where Michael Brown was shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. Those who spoke at the service said they wanted to humanize Brown to show a young man who loved and was loved.
“All of your siblings got to see you graduate. In these five years, three of your sisters have walked across the stage and you weren’t there in person. We know you were there in spirit watching over us like you have always done. We wish we could have said goodbye for one more time. We miss you dearly Mike, Mike," his sister, Deja Brown, told the crowd.
Later Michael Brown's mother then laid a wreath at her son`s grave at St. Peter Cemetery. Leslie McSpadden-Head was surrounded in prayer by mothers from around the country who have lost children. A Columbia, Maryland mother prayed over McSpadden-Head saying, “You are the warrior as you have touched our lives. You birthed this king and he has touched millions of lives."
A mother from Cleveland said, “We were dropped into this role and we were chosen. I believe that wholeheartedly that we were chosen. That’s why we're standing here, on the front line for change.”
McSpadden-Head thanked the other mothers for their support, “I just thank you for coming out and sharing this day because there were a lot of moms near and far who wanted to be here but couldn’t be here. It will never be an easy day, ever.”
The events to mark the anniversary will continue Saturday at the Urban League Ferguson Community Empowerment Center where a recreation of Michael Brown's bedroom is on display in the, "As I See You: A Tribute To Mike Brown Jr.' exhibit