× Family member in custody after child left in hot car for over 5 hours

O’FALLON, Mo. – Police rescued a child that had been sitting in a hot car for over five hours near CarShield Field ballpark at TR Hughes and Tom Ginnever Ave Friday.

Officers tell FOX 2 that they arrived in the parking lot after receiving a call at around 1:40pm. They found a child, less than 2-years-old, that was left in the vehicle since 8:00 am.

The child was taken to the hospital. Police say the toddler is awake and alert.

A family member is now in police custody. An investigation revealed that the actual location the child was left in a vehicle was in the 100 block of Sheriff Dierker Drive. A family member had then driven to the parking lot in the area of TR Hughes and Tom Ginnever Avenue.

FOX 2 is currently working on gathering more information in this developing story. Watch our newscasts for the latest report or refresh this page for updates.