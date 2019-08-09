DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Family member in custody after child left in hot car for over 5 hours

Posted 4:11 pm, August 9, 2019

O’FALLON, Mo. – Police rescued a child that had been sitting in a hot car for over five hours near CarShield Field ballpark at TR Hughes and Tom Ginnever Ave Friday.

Officers tell FOX 2 that they arrived in the parking lot after receiving a call at around 1:40pm. They found a child, less than 2-years-old, that was left in the vehicle since 8:00 am.

The child was taken to the hospital. Police say the toddler is awake and alert.

A family member is now in police custody. An investigation revealed that the actual location the child was left in a vehicle was in the 100 block of Sheriff Dierker Drive. A family member had then driven to the parking lot in the area of TR Hughes and Tom Ginnever Avenue.

