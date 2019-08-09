Happy Birthday Mike Schildt? Busch stadium error has some fans snickering

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Today is Cardinals manager Mike Shildt’s birthday. The team encouraged fans to sing him a song to celebrate 51-years during tonight’s game against the Pirates. There was just one problem. They misspelled his name on the big screen. Some fans are connecting this error with the turn the team’s season is taking.

Crowd sings happy birthday to S-H-I-L-D-T pic.twitter.com/CzU6UtTCzW — Brian Stull (@StullySTL) August 10, 2019

#Cardinals encourage the crowd to sing Happy Birthday to their manager. And misspell his name. #MLB pic.twitter.com/DiHflsWS3I — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) August 10, 2019

Join us in wishing a Happy Birthday to #STLCards Manager, Mike Shildt! pic.twitter.com/lwtCn9U1tl — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 9, 2019

