DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Investigators ID body believed to have been stuffed inside suitcase

Posted 7:13 am, August 9, 2019, by

Getty Images

NOEL, Mo. (AP) – Investigators have tentatively identified a body found on a hillside in southwest Missouri is that of a mother of three young children.

McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall said positive identification of the body found July 29 is pending but authorities believe it was 25-year-old Jessica McCormack. He said some evidence matches McCormack and her family was notified of the possibility.

The Joplin Globe reports Hall initially announced the tentative identification Thursday out of concern for McCormack’s three young children, who were considered missing at the time. Later Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the children had been located but provided no details.

McCormack was last seen around Noel in mid-July.

Investigators believe the body was put in a suitcase found near the body. The cause of death has not been announced.

___
Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.