Metro Transit announces newly hired public safety leadership

ST LOUIS, Mo. - Changes are on the way for Metro Transit. On Friday, it announced the hiring of three individuals who will be part of the public safety team. Staff hired Stephen Berry to serve as the General Manager of the team.

"In this role, he will be responsible for leading the creation and implementation of the transit system’s comprehensive security program, and all integrated security and policing activities. Berry brings extensive experience in transit safety, security and operations to this position," staff said in a Metro Transit press release.

Berry currently serves as the Deputy Director of Transit Safety and Workforce Development at the Center for Urban Transportation Research.

Staff said Vernon Summer will serve as the manager of contract security. Staff said he was previously a lieutenant with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Chief of Police for the city of Bella Villa, and was most recently Director of Public Safety at the St. Louis Galleria.

The Ballwin Police Chief was hired as Metro Transit's new director of security. Kevin Scott has been with the Ballwin Police Department for 27 years and has served as chief since 2016.