Michael Brown's father seeks new investigation into killing

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, his father is urging the top St. Louis County prosecutor to reopen an investigation into the white police officer who fatally shot the black and unarmed 18-year-old.

Michael Brown Sr. spoke Friday outside the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, St. Louis County’s first black prosecutor, took office in January after his stunning defeat of seven-term incumbent Bob McCulloch.

McCulloch drew criticism for his handling of the investigation into the Aug. 9, 2014, shooting. Detractors accused McCulloch of guiding the grand jury to its decision, announced three months later, not to indict Darren Wilson.

The U.S. Department of Justice under then-President Barack Obama also declined to charge Wilson, who resigned in November 2014.

By JIM SALTER, Associated Press