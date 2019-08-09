DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.
Live Video: Rep. Clay proposes change to use of force policy for federal, local law enforcement

Michael Brown’s father seeks new investigation into killing

Posted 10:12 am, August 9, 2019, by

Michael Brown Sr.

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, his father is urging the top St. Louis County prosecutor to reopen an investigation into the white police officer who fatally shot the black and unarmed 18-year-old.

Michael Brown Sr. spoke Friday outside the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, St. Louis County’s first black prosecutor, took office in January after his stunning defeat of seven-term incumbent Bob McCulloch.

McCulloch drew criticism for his handling of the investigation into the Aug. 9, 2014, shooting. Detractors accused McCulloch of guiding the grand jury to its decision, announced three months later, not to indict Darren Wilson.

The U.S. Department of Justice under then-President Barack Obama also declined to charge Wilson, who resigned in November 2014.

By JIM SALTER, Associated Press

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.