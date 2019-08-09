DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Nicole Galloway takes first step to run for Missouri governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway has taken a first, official step toward running for governor next year.

Galloway has updated her campaign committee paperwork with the Missouri Ethics Commission to show that she is seeking the governor’s office instead of auditor.

The move was expected, as Galloway has been building support for a gubernatorial bid for the past several months.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson already has announced a campaign manager for the 2020 race, though neither Parson nor Galloway has held a traditional campaign kickoff event.

Parson became governor in June 2018 after the resignation of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

Galloway was appointed auditor in 2015 after the death of Republican Auditor Tom Schweich and won election last year to a four-year term.

