DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.
Live Video: Panel discussion on the 5th anniversary of events in Ferguson, Mo.

Parson concludes trade mission trip to Australia

Posted 6:44 pm, August 9, 2019, by

Missouri Governor Mike Parson addresses firefighters during ceremonies on Missouri State Firefighters Day at the State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri on March 6, 2019. Firefighters from throughout the state visited their state represenatives to discuss legislation that will save firefighter lives that involve cancer, the biggest Killer of America's Firefighters. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has wrapped up a trip to Australia to promote the state, his second international trade mission in three months.

The Republican governor traveled to Melbourne and Sydney. He says he met with infrastructure leaders, business executives and others to promote Missouri as a place to locate their businesses.

Parson says in a statement that the trade mission provided an opportunity to promote what Missouri has to offer to overseas firms seeking to grow and expand.

In June, Parson went on a trade mission to Europe, visiting France, Germany and Switzerland.

Both trips were funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a Missouri non-profit organization.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.