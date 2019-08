Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Captain Ron Johnson from the Missouri Highway Patrol was appointed by the Governor to lead law enforcement regarding their response to the riots that ensued after the shooting death of Michael Brown by Ferguson Officer Darrin Wilson.

He retired last year and wrote a book called "13-Days In Ferguson". He joins us this morning on Fox 2 to share his experience.

If you'd like to more information on his speaking engagements or to order his book just head to www.13daysinferguson.com.