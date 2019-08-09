DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.
Live Video: Panel discussion on the 5th anniversary of events in Ferguson, Mo.

Soldier slain in Afghanistan return home to Illinois

Posted 6:58 pm, August 9, 2019, by

CHICAGO - The body of a 24-year-old U.S. soldier slain last month in Afghanistan has been returned to his hometown of Chicago.

Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance's remains were flown Friday to Midway Airport before being taken to a South Side funeral home.

Nance and 20-year-old Pfc. Brandon Jay Kreischer of Stryker, Ohio, died July 29 of wounds sustained in a combat-related incident in Tarin Kowt, in southern Afghanistan.

U.S. officials have said two paratroopers were killed when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them at a military camp in the Uruzgan Province. The attacker was wounded and taken into custody.

Nance and Kreischer were assigned to the Army's 82nd Airborne Division, based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.