Song of the Day -Boys II Men

Boys II Men are coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre! Tickets go on sale Friday, August 9th at 10 a.m. online at metrotix.com, or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office. Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history. They redefined popular R&B and continue to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold.

Don’t miss your chance to hear past hits which include: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and many others. FOX 2 is giving you the chance to win tickets before you can buy them!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Friday, August 9th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

