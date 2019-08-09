× Stenger sentenced to nearly 4-years in prison and $250,000 fine for pay-to-play scheme

ST. LOUIS – Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger will spend the next 46 months in prison for his role in a pay-to-play scheme. That is the mximum sentence. He also faces a fine of $250,000. Stenger appeared in US District Court Friday for sentencing.

The former county executive was indicted in late April on three counts of honest services bribery/mail fraud. He resigned from county government that day.

Dr. Sam Page was named Stenger’s successor.

A federal grand jury had previously subpoenaed records from St. Louis County. They requested that Stenger provide his call history, texts, and emails with current and former county employees, related to contracts awarded by county departments. They also asked Stenger to provide information regarding employment contracts for about seven senior staff members and related contracts awarded by the county to investors who donated to Stenger’s campaign.

The indictment said Stenger took steps to provide county contracts to people and businesses that made campaign contributions.

Stenger had faced anywhere from 37 to 46 months in federal prison. Federal prosecutors wanted the max.