× Suspect charged in brutal assault outside Wentzville Hot-Shots

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A man is arrested after a brutal assault outside of the Wentzville Hot-Shots Bar and Grill. Andrew Grageman may have been blindsided in the parking lot while waiting for an Uber ride just after midnight on July 20th.

Grageman ended up at Barnes Trauma Center with several broken bones in his face. His jaw had to be wired shut and several plates put in his face.

Wentzville Police now say Jamie Leonard, 34, was arrested and charged in this case.