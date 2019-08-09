DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.
Live Video: Rep. Clay proposes change to use of force policy for federal, local law enforcement

Three & It’s Free

Posted 10:00 am, August 9, 2019, by

The cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500 will make their third annual trek to World Wide Technology Raceway on August 23 and 24 for the N-T-T IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500. We’ve got your chance to win tickets to the race!

If you would like win tickets to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway, click the link below to enter your information before 9:45 a.m. and if we call you at the end of the show and you name three things you saw on the show, you are a winner!

ENTER HERE FOR WEEK OF:  8/12/2019

 

Official Rules

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.