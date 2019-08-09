Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, August 10-11, 2019

Washington Town and Country Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 10-11 Venue: Washington City Park Fairgrounds, Washington, MO

This year’s event is themed “Cheers to 90 Years.” Admission includes concerts, shows, exhibits, midway rides, and motorsports events.

Saturday: Styx performs on the Main Stage, Tractor Pull – Admission: $30 adults, $15 child

Fair time: 9:00am-10:00pm

Sunday: David Lee Murphy on the Main Stage followed by fireworks, Motorcross Races - Admission: $20 adults, $15 child

Fair time: 8:30am-9:30pm

http://www.washmofair.com/

Missouri Statehood Day

Date: Saturday, August 10 Venue: First Missouri Capitol State Historic Site, Saint Charles, MO

Time:10:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

The public is invited to view the buildings where the state's first senators and representatives met from 1821 to 1826. The Peck Brothers Dry Goods and Hardware Store and residence are also included during the open house and festivities. Bring the kids to learn about Missouri's state symbols and play some games from the 1820s.

https://mostateparks.com/park/first-missouri-state-capitol-state-historic-site

Grub and Groove

Date: Saturday, August 10 Venue: Francis Park, South St. Louis, MO

Time: 2:00-9:30pm Admission: Free ( Food for purchase)

Eat food from 13 local restaurant vendors, visit the 4 Hands Brewing Company Draft Experience, play in the Spectrum Brands Kids Zone, cool off with a frozen drink from Tropical Liqueurs, or just enjoy the afternoon listening to local musicians.

http://grubandgroovestl.com/#about

Peach Festival

Date: Sunday, August 11 Venue: Pere Marquette Lodge, Grafton, IL

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

It’s Peach Season in Grafton, Illinois. Bring the family and sample some of the most delicious peaches in the country. Also enjoy live music, sample peach wine, and grab some lunch in the Lodge Restaurant.

http://www.pmlodge.net/2017/01/peach-festival-3/

Urban Chestnut's SUMMERMARKT

Date: Saturday, August 10 Venue: Urban Chestnut Midtown Brewery & Biergarten

Time: 11am-4pm Admission: Free

Enjoy live music, food specials and UCBC bier at the free market while you peruse the wares of 20-plus local artisans and artists. Vendors will be indoors and outdoors, so when the dog days of summer arrive, you can beat the heat and shop for unique locally made products.

http://urbanchestnut.com/summermarkt/

The Muny: Matilda – Final show of the Summer!

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 10-11 Venue: The Muny, Forest Park

Time: 8:15pm Tickets: $15.00-$105.00

With a story inspired by the eccentric genius of internationally-acclaimed author Roald Dahl, and a world inspired by St. Louis native and world-wide artistic legend Mary Engelbreit, Matilda shows how imagination is exactly what we all need to navigate life’s many challenges.

https://muny.org/101/

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 10-11 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 6:15pm; Sunday: 1:15pm Tickets: Prices vary, often starting around $16.00

Vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2019-08

River City Rascals

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 10-11 Venue: CarShield Field, O'Fallon, MO

Saturday: 6:35pm, Sunday: 5:05pm Tickets start at $9.00

Vs. Florence Freedom

http://www.rivercityrascals.com/home/

Gateway Grizzlies Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 10-11 Venue: GCS Ballpark, Sauget, IL

Saturday: 7:05pm Sunday: 6:05pm Tickets: $7.00-$12.00

vs. Windy City Thunderbolts

http://www.gatewaygrizzlies.com/sports/bsb/2018-19/schedule

Saint Louis FC Soccer Match

Date: Saturday, August 10 Venue: World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton, MO

Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $18.00-$31.00

Vs. Charleston Battery

https://www.saintlouisfc.com/

SciFest: Bright Ideas Expo

Date: Saturday: August 10 Venue: St. Louis Science Center, Forest Park

Time: 9:30am-5:30pm Admission: Free

Meet and work alongside some of the most innovative artists, tinkerers, entrepreneurs, STEM experts, and creative types in the St. Louis region and beyond. Get involved and engage your own creativity and bright ideas.

https://www.slsc.org/learn-kid-family-activities/scifest/

Missouri State Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 10-11 Venue: Missouri State Fairgrounds, W. 16th Street, Sedalia, MO

Gates open daily 7:30am to 10:00pm

Tickets: Single Day Adult: $10, Seniors (age 60 & over): $7, Youth (ages 6-12): $2, Age 5 & under: Free

Parking: Free, VIP Public Parking: $5 per day (Donations to Missouri State Fair Foundation)

Saturday is Law Enforcement/Firefighter Appreciation Day and Sunday is Military Appreciation Day. Free gate admission with appropriate I.D and $1 gate admission for immediate family members.

Full schedule: http://www.mostatefair.com/schedules/

Illinois State Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 10-11 Venue: Illinois State Fairgrounds

Time: Gates open daily 7:00am-Midnight

Tickets: Adults (13-59): $10 (Sat.) $5 (Sun.), Seniors (60+) $3, Children (0-12) – Free

Parking: $5.00

The first Saturday of the Fair is dedicated to the youngest fairgoers. Kids Day will feature special programming aimed at educating and entertaining kids of all ages. On Sunday, veterans and their families are admitted to the grounds for free. A veterans’ parade and activities are some of the highlights for the day.

More information and full schedule: https://www2.illinois.gov/statefair/info/schedules/Pages/default.aspx