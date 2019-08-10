× Fire forces evacuation at Tyson meat plant in Kansas

About 1,200 workers were evacuated from a Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Holcomb, Kansas, after a fire broke out Friday night, officials said.

There were no injuries, said Sgt. Lana Urteaga of the Garden City Police Department.

Employees of Finney County Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Office also responded.

“The plant employs 3,000 people and slaughters 6,000 head of cattle a day,” says the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism website.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.