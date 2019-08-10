× One person wounded in mosque shooting near Oslo

A gunman injured one person at a mosque on Saturday in a suburb of the Norwegian capital of Oslo, police said.

The shooting occurred at Al-Noor Islamic Center and the victim sustained minor injuries, Oslo Police Superintendent Rune Skjold said at a news conference.

“We are not sure what he was injured by. He’s not heavily injured,” said Skjold.

A suspect, described as a Norwegian man in his 20s, was taken into custody, Skjold said. He also appeared to be lightly injured.

Multiple weapons were found inside the mosque, police said. The weapons are believed to be connected to the suspect.

Shortly after the attack, investigators found the body of a young woman at the suspect’s home in Baerum, just west of Oslo. Police said the woman was related to the suspect, but did not specify how.

Skjold said police were also examining the suspect’s online activity prior to the shooting at the mosque, but would not provide details.

Police are trying to determine whether there are wider threats to other mosques and security has been increased.

This weekend, Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays of the Islamic calendar. It marks the height of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

By Ray Sanchez and Arnaud Siad, CNN