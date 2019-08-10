× Precautionary boil water advisory issued for part of Crestwood and Sunset Hills

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Missouri American Water issued a reverse-911 call for a precautionary boil water advisory for a portion, not the entire municipality, of Crestwood and Sunset Hills in St. Louis County.

The customers in the affected area will be contacted via the reverse-911 call.

Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a boil for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Tap water is okay for washing, bathing and other non-consumable uses.

This advisory was caused by a water main break at Watson Plaza Drive which led to a low-pressure event. About 5,500 customers are affected.

Boil advisories typically last 24-48 hours, though that timing cannot be guaranteed. Water quality tests will be run as soon as the broken main is repaired.

To see weather or not an address is within the affected area, visit http://moaw.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=32d0086bd3e743a3b521425dcb2813c6