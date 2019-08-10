Two fatal accidents in St. Francois County, Mo.

Posted 11:16 am, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, August 10, 2019

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police report two fatal accidents in St. Francois County on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The first accident happened a little before 11 p.m. on Friday night at Bluebird Drive near Wren Drive. A 50-year-old man, James Pashia, was traveling south on Bluebird Drive when he traveled off the road and hit 2 trees. He died in the accident. The passenger, 52-year-old Sherry Pashia, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The second fatal accident happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning at St. Francois Route EE, east of Colony Church Road. Nicholas Nabors, 25 years old, drove off the road and hit a sign, utility pole, and a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.