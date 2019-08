× Boil Order lifted for residents in Sunset Hills and Crestwood area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – A boil water advisory for more than 5,000 customers in Crestwood and Sunset Hills has been lifted. The advisory was put in place Saturday after a 20-inch water main break was discovered near Crestwood City Hall. The break sent water gushing into the basement of the building and city crews have spent the weekend working to get city hall dried out.