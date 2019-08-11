Cup Talk with Blues Broadcaster Joey Vitale

It was his first year in the Blues broadcast booth serving as the team's radio analyst.  Joey Vitale wasn't entirely sure what to expect.  So naturally, they won the Stanley Cup.   After playing for the Penguins and Coyotes, the CBC High School grad has settled in as part of the Blues extended family.   He stops by the Sports Final studios to talk about the Blues Cup run and what to expect next season.

