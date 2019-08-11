× Fatal crash in Washington, Mo. involving motorcycle and SUV Saturday evening

WASHINGTON, Mo. – Washington police officers are investigating a fatal accident that happened around 6:15 on Saturday evening. Officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV at the intersection of MO 47 and East 8th Street.

The driver of the motorcycle, Allen Moran Jr. of Marthasville, Mo., was traveling south on MO 47. The driver of the SUV was traveling north on MO 47 and went to make a left turn onto East 8th Street when he struck the motorcycle.

Moran Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries. Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.