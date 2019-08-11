Final day of the St. Louis Metropolitan Amnesty Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Sunday is the forth and final stop of this year’s amnesty program. This is the 19th year of the program and it offers people the chance to take care of warrants for overdue traffic tickets or other misdemeanors without the fear of going to jail. The program begins at 10 a.m. Sunday at the America Center and runs until 5 p.m.

Since 2000, the St. Louis Metropolitan Amnesty Program has helped more than 20,000 local residents overcome challenges connected with outstanding warrants. The program helps individuals get on the right track by helping them get outstanding warrants off their record.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Area Amnesty Program has proven to be one of the most sought after resources for the residents in the area.

Sunday, August 11th

Urban League Community Expo

America Center

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.