Local bedding company is the oldest North American Pillow Manufacturer

ST. LOUIS - Star Bedding is the oldest North American Pillow Manufacturer, founded in 1848. This family business has seen five generations working hard to create pillow products that allow you to have the perfect night`s sleep. Star Bedding has been operating in Saint Louis, Missouri since the 1840`s and have survived a Civil War, two World Wars and more. Every pillow is cut, sewn and filled right here in St. Louis, Missouri.

Star Bedding manufactures a full line of down, feather & down, polyester and shredded foam bed pillows as well as down comforters.

"Star Bedding Making Dreams Sweet Since 1848"

3908 North Broadway

St Louis, MO 63147