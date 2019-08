× Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting on I-70 at Salisbury

ST. LOUIS – Early Sunday morning there was a shooting on eastbound Interstate 70 at Salisbury. The incident happened a little before 5 a.m.

The victims were driving east on I-70 when they were fired upon by people in a dark SUV. A man was shot in the arm and leg. A woman was shot in the side of her torso. Both victims are conscious and breathing.