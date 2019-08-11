Pulse – Preparing for a successful school year in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It’s hard to believe summer is almost over and students are heading back to school, but that’s the reality for thousands of students in the St. Louis Public School District. The first day of class is, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Buses will be rolling bright and early and a network of volunteers will be on hand at bus stops throughout the district to make sure youngsters are protected and get on the right bus. Find out what to expect during the new school year and how parents and students can get involved and have a successful year.

 

Guests:

  • Natalie Vowell, Vice President of the Board of Education for the City of St. Louis
  • Dr. Kelvin Adams, Superintendent of the St. Louis Public School District

 

