St. Louis man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening

A 59-year-old man drowned at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday evening at around 6 p.m.

Thomas Moore of St. Louis, Mo., was driving a personal water craft behind a family members boat when his family member noticed he was no longer on the personal water craft.

Moore was discovered face down in the water and was pronounced dead on the scene.