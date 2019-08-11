TKO: The Cardinals Forgotten Man

The Cardinals were saved on Sunday by a player who delivered 5 rbi. For the season he's 8 for 22 with 3 homers. It's just that you don't see him very often. Lane Thomas is the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion) presented by Suntrup Ford.
