TKO: The Cardinals Forgotten Man

Posted 11:11 pm, August 11, 2019

The Cardinals were saved on Sunday by a player who delivered 5 rbi.  For the season he's 8 for 22 with 3 homers.    It's just that you don't see him very often.   Lane Thomas is the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion) presented by Suntrup Ford.

