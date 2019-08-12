ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A rescue boat was called to help drivers stuck in floodwaters on Riverview Boulevard near the Chain Of Rocks Bridge and Scranton.
Boat pulls drivers to safety in St. Louis flash flooding
-
Body pulled from water after Cuivre River crash; boat driver in custody
-
Four people charged with theft at Taubmann Outlet Mall
-
Man seriously injured in boat collision on Meramec River
-
Police: Fleeing driver crashes, killing woman in St. Louis neighborhood
-
MetroBus driver treated for burns after being shot with firework
-
-
St. Louis man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening
-
Bus drivers’ union says it did not organize MetroBus drivers to miss work
-
Man missing after boats collide on eastern Missouri river
-
Fleeing driver crashes, killing woman in Missouri
-
Highway Patrol investigating accident near Goose Creek Lake in St. Francois County
-
-
Driver rushed to hospital after crash on McCausland Avenue
-
Police: Pursuit of stolen vehicle ended in crash on North Grand
-
Watermelon truck crash in west St. Louis County sends two to the hospital