Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Boat pulls drivers to safety in St. Louis flash flooding

Posted 7:15 am, August 12, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A rescue boat was called to help drivers stuck in floodwaters on Riverview Boulevard near the Chain Of Rocks Bridge and Scranton.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.