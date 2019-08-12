× Cards Busy on Off Day, Promote Arozarena, Activate Molina, Fire Assistant Hitting Coach

Monday was supposed to be an off day for the Cardinals. Sure they didn’t play a game, but they moved players and coaches on August 12th. First order of business was to activate catcher Yadier Molina off the injured list. The All-Star catcher will be back for the Cardinals in time for Tuesday’s game at Kansas City. To make room for Molina’s return, rookie catcher Andrew Knizner was sent back to the Cards AAA affiliate in Memphis. The Cardinals also promoted one of their top prospects on Monday as well. Randy Arozarena, an outfielder at Memphis, hitting .349 for the season will also be in a Cardinals uniform on Tuesday night. Jose Martinez was placed on the injured list on Monday with a strained AC joint in his right shoulder, creating the space for Arozarena.

And a shakeup in the Cardinals coaching ranks. Assistant hitting coach Mark Budaska was relieved of his duties with the Cards. He will be replaced by Memphis hitting coach Jobel Jimenez for the remainder of the 2019 season.