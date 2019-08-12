Clean-up efforts underway after early morning flooding in Granite City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Several businesses were closed Monday along Route 203 in Granite City due to flooded parking lots after the morning’s flash flooding.

Many residents were also trapped in their homes and were unable to get to work because of flooded roads.

As of Monday afternoon, many roads were still impassable as the water receded some but not completely.

Fox 2 spoke with some residents in the process of removing the water from their basements. Some residents had multiple feet of water in their homes while others only a few inches. Either way, residents said their basements have a lot of damage and they know there will be a lot of restoration work ahead.

“My fiancé was getting up to take our dog out and noticed that the entire street was covered. And so, she said that when she woke up this morning she could kind of smell something so she went down to the basement because she had a gut feeling,” said Chelsea Cottner, a Granite City resident.

The cleanup will take a while as basements in many homes will have to be gutted.

“It happened last time we had that bad storm a few weeks ago. It flooded down there pretty bad. Up here, never seen it like that,” said resident Fred Wilson.

Granite City High School was also affected. We were told that will be cleaned out Tuesday afternoon before students return for the new school year on Thursday.