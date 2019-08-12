Crimestoppers needs your help to solve cases of kids killed by gunfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Gun violence involving children is on the rise in St. Louis this year. SSM Health Cardinal Glennon reports an 18 percent increase in emergencies involving gun violence.

Many of the cases we've reported here on FOX 2, from 3-year-old Kennedi Powell to student-athletes like Jaylon Mckenzie and Robert RJ Dorsey all remain unsolved.

Lisa Pisciotta is the executive director of the St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers. She joins us to talk about how you can help bring their killers to justice.

Crimestoppers

1-866-371-tips (8477)