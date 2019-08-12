Exclusive: Fiancée of fallen Officer Michael Langsdorf thanks community for support, strength

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Just days before he was shot and killed, Officer Michael Langsdorf made one of the biggest decisions of his life.

He proposed to Kim Haag.

“He was my everything,” Haag said. “We would tell each other every day how much we loved each other. We swore we were put on this earth for each other.”

Haag spoke to Fox 2 about the life and loss of her fiancé.

Langsdorf, 40, was shot and killed June 23rd while responding to a disturbance call at a Wellston Market.

He had been a law enforcement officer for more than 17 years, most recently with the North County Police Cooperative.

“His purpose was to be in law enforcement. It was truly who he was,” Haag said.

When he was laid to rest, hundreds of police officers and other first responders came to pay their respects.

The support from the community has been overwhelming, Haag said.

“They care and love us just like we were one of their own. Strangers. They didn’t know me. They didn’t maybe even know Mike. They didn’t know our family,” Haag said.

The family has gotten to know so many of those strangers, Haag said. Several fundraisers and other tributes have been held for the Langsdorfs.

Ofc. Langsdorf left behind his parents, two children, Haag – who he had been with for two years – and countless others who loved and supported him, Haag said.

BackStoppers, the organization that provides financial assistance to the families of fallen first responders, is among those stepping up to help.

In her first time speaking publicly about Ofc. Langsdorf, Haag offered a heartfelt message to the St. Louis area.

“Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. It means so much,” she said. “In the hardest time of our lives, this has been at least an amazing experience to meet all the generous people out there. And it makes you believe that there are more good than bad. I truly believe that.”