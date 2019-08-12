Vehicles stuck in Granite City flash floodwaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE, CITY, Ill. - There is heavy flooding near the intersection of Madison and 16th steet in Granite City, Illinois. This is video from Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter. Many vehicles appear to be stuck in the water.

Meteorologist Brigit Mahoney reports that heavy rainfall with ongoing storms will impact the commute this morning. Flash flood watches and warnings in effect due to the possibility of flooded roadways. Storms will continue for the next several hours bringing additional rain accumulation.

Ameren reports that there are over 3,000 customers that are out of power in Illinois. This includes parts of Caseyville, Pontoon Beach, State Park and Collinsville. There are over 1,000 Ameren customers without service in Missouri Monday morning. They are mostly located in parts of north of Florissant, Castle Point, Spanish Lake, Glasgow Village, and University City.

Due to the severity of the overnight storms, only the left lane of southbound I-55/70 will reopen this morning between IL 157 and IL 111. There is a detour in place WB I-270 to WB I-64 or plan other alternate routes.

