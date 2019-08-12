Football team’s midnight practice beats the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Today is the first day of fall practice for Missouri and high school athletic programs. There is also a heat advisory today for the St. Louis area from 11:00am this morning until 9:00pm. It is a good thing that the St. Charles West High School varsity football team practiced overnight.

The school has a tradition of doing its first football practice from midnight until 3:00am. The team continued to practice even through the rain this morning.

Most schools will be practicing from 3:00pm until 8:00pm this afternoon.