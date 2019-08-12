× Game-used Cardinal memorabilia from Bob Gibson, Enos Slaughter and Stan Musial up for auction

LOS ANGELES, CA – Game-used memorabilia from 3 Cardinal greats are up for auction by Robert Edwards Auctions. A signed Cardinal jersey worn by Bob Gibson from the 1964 World Series championship, Enos Slaughter’s 1948 game jersey and Stan “The Man” Musial’s signed glove from 1956 are just some of the items up for bid in the auction.

Bidding is currently open till August 18th online.

If you’re interested in learning more about the items up for auction or bidding on an item, head to www.RobertEdwardAuctions.com.