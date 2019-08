Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A hot day did not deter the golfers taking part in the 15th annual CBC Alumni Open, a charity golf tournament at Whitmoor Country Club in St. Charles County.

The tournament raises funds for scholarships and assistance to students in need.

And the man behind it, CBC graduate and businessman John Bommarito, is also responsible for bringing Indy cars to town in the next few weeks.