Granite City High School, surrounding neighborhoods dealing with flooding

GRANITE CITY, IL - Some families in Granite City are dealing with thousands of dollars in flood damage. Fox 2/News 11 spoke to a family who lives along Carlson Avenue, about a mile away from Granite City High School, who said their basement was flooded out and cars ruined.

Maria Vinson, mom of 3, said the family had to be rescued from their home by boat on Monday morning. She said the water in her basement was so high it reached the top of the stairs. She said all of her children's school supplies, many of their clothes and a lot of other things the family kept in their finished basement were ruined.

Fox 2/News 11 also spoke to the superintendent of the Granite City School District. Jim Greenwald said cleanup is underway at the high school where crews are dealing with serious flooding. He said crews are working around the clock to clean up the mess and said there are still plans to start school on Thursday as usual. Greenwald said he wants parents to know that nobody will be put in harm’s way and that the safety of the students is a top priority.

There is a GoFundMe set up for Vinson and her family.

