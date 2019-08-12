Man shot in head during gunfire neighbors assumed were fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police are investigating a deadly weekend shooting in north St. Louis. A man was shot in the head just after 5:00am Sunday on North Florissant Avenue at Branch Street. Police say he died at the location.

A neighbor says she heard the shooting as it happened and assumed it was fireworks. She tells FOX 2 that there are so many gunshots and fireworks that she has become immune to the noise. Then she looked out of her window and saw police and a body.

No word on suspects or a motive in the murder.