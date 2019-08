× Man who confessed to killing Officer Langsdorf to make appearance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The man who confessed to the shooting death of north county cooperative officer Michael Langsdorf will also appear in court today. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Bonette Meeks.

Police say he had a weapon in his hand when he was arrested for the murder of Langsdorf at a Wellston market on June 23rd.

Meeks faces charges of murder, felony resisting arrest, and illegal possession of a gun.