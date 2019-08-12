Many St. Louis area schools start this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Summer is over for many area school children. Classes start today in the Rockwood School District and other area districts.

The Rockwood District will have its first, first day of school at the new Eureka Elementary School. St. Louis City public schools open Tuesday.

The St. Louis Neighborhood Net is still short on volunteers to provide safety at bus stops. There's one more chance to sign up. Orientation and training is happening tonight at the Better Family Life Cultural Center on Page Boulevard.

For more information about volunteering, contact Better Family Life Community Outreach at 314-381-8200.