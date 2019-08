Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway formally launched her campaign for governor this morning. She officially announced her candidacy in a video where she talks about her accomplishments as state auditor.

Galloway is currently the only Democrat holding a statewide office in Missouri. She will face off against Republican Governor Mike Parson who is serving out Eric Greitens' term and will run for a full term in 2020.