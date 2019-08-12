× Missouri’s governor to touring new development at former St. Louis Mills Mall site

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be in Hazelood today. He will tour the Powerplex Amateur Sports Complex this afternoon.

Developers are turning the former St. Louis Mills Mall into a $63 million dollar sports complex. It will include six major sports venues, 13 restaurants, hotels, and more than a dozen sports-focused retail stores.

Powerplex will host more than 180 major sports tournaments and special events each year.

