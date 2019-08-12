Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Missouri’s governor to touring new development at former St. Louis Mills Mall site

Posted 6:33 am, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35AM, August 12, 2019

Governor Mike Parson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be in Hazelood today. He will tour the Powerplex Amateur Sports Complex this afternoon.

Developers are turning the former St. Louis Mills Mall into a $63 million dollar sports complex. It will include six major sports venues, 13 restaurants, hotels, and more than a dozen sports-focused retail stores.

Powerplex will host more than 180 major sports tournaments and special events each year.

Previous report:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.