Pet of the Week: Hakari

ST. LOUIS - Hakari is a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix. She's the sweetest girl and loves to cuddle. She was part of the Metro East Humane Society's Slumber Pawty over the weekend and she did very well with her sleeping buddy. She does well in the car and loves treats!

You can visit Hakari at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.