Program helps candidates prepare for a career in law enforcement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — If you're interested in a career in law enforcement the Ethical Society of Police is hosting a free training program to prep candidates for the police academy.

Sergeant Clarence Hines talks about the need for diversity in St. Louis Police Departments. This program helps people learn about and prepare for a career in law enforcement.

Ethical Society of Police's Pre-Academy Recruitment Program

10 week session begins August 27th

6:00pm - 9:00pm Tuesdays

9:00am - 12:00pm Saturdays

Urban League

3701 Grandel Square

West St. Louis