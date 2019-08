× Rain keeps southbound I-55 closed near Collinsville

TROY, Ill. – IDOT is closed a large section of I-55/I-70 southbound this weekend. The interstate closure runs from I-270 in Troy, Illinois all the way to I-255 and Black Lane near Collinsville. Crews will add a new surface treatment to the roadway.

The closure began Friday at 7:00pm. It was supposed to open by 5:00am Monday. IDOT now says that the road will not open because of the rain. All ramps remain closed.