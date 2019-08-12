Song of the Day – Sinquefield Cup

The 2019 Sinquefield Cup Held August 15th thru the 29th, is coming to the St. Louis Chess Club. The 2019 tournament will be expanded to 11 rounds for the first time in its history and will offer an improved prize fund this year which will total $325,000!

The 2018 Sinquefield Cup was one of the most dramatic in the tournaments history and ended in a three way tie! Learn more about these Grandmaster Chess players or get your tickets HERE! Enter below for a chance to win tickets to see some of the strongest chess players in the world!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, August 12th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

