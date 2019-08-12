× St. Louis County police vehicle involved in collision in north city

ST. LOUIS – Officers from St. Louis city and county and St. Ann converged at a north St. Louis intersection Monday afternoon in response to a collision involving a county police vehicle.

The accident occurred at around 12:30pm at the intersection of Carr and N. 9th streets in the Columbus Square neighborhood, just north of America’s Center Convention Complex.

St. Louis County Police tell FOX 2 that there is an active investigation into the crash. They are not aware of any injuries at this time. The circumstances surrounding the collision were not immediately known.

A representative with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that there are two people in custody in connection with this crash.

It’s unclear if this collision and subsequent police response is connected to an accident on eastbound Interstate 44 at Madison Street.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.