Two 16-year-olds die in accident in Lincoln County

Posted 11:57 am, August 12, 2019, by

Getty Images

TROY, Mo. (AP) – Two teenagers have died after a car ran off a highway and struck a tree in eastern Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Brayden Hood and Mario Montalvo, both 16 and both from Troy, died Sunday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they were riding in a Ford Fusion that veered off Highway 47 and struck a tree in Lincoln County. One of the boys died at the scene; the other died early Monday at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The car’s driver, 16-year-old Cole Butler of Moscow Mills, is hospitalized with moderate injuries. Two other passengers also were hurt, one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.